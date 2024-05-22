|
22.05.2024 14:34:52
EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91793 22.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Nachrichten
|
14:34
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:34
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond increases EBITDA by € 3.3 million to € 2.0 million in Q1 2024 (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond steigert EBITDA im Q1 2024 um 3,3 Mio. € auf 2,0 Mio. € (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: Neue Studie von ISG: q.beyond als Microsoft-Leader bestätigt (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: New ISG study: q.beyond confirmed as Microsoft Leader (EQS Group)
|
23.04.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond unterstützt Einführung von SAP S/4HANA bei der Neuen Westfälischen mit Applikations-Know-how (EQS Group)
|
23.04.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond supports introduction of SAP S/4HANA at Neue Westfälische with its applications expertise (EQS Group)