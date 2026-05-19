EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Nora Wolters, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.05.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Nora Last name(s): Wolters

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

q.beyond AG

b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.62 EUR 20,272.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.62 EUR 20,272.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BOERSE HAMBURG - LANG AND SCHWARZ EXCHANGE MIC: XHAM

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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