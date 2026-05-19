q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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19.05.2026 16:57:00
EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Nora Wolters, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105000 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|
16:57
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Nora Wolters, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:57
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Nora Wolters, Kauf (EQS Group)
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11.05.26
|EQS-News: q.beyond successfully promotes “2028 Strategy” (EQS Group)
|
11.05.26
|EQS-News: q.beyond treibt „Strategie 2028“ erfolgreich voran (EQS Group)
|
10.05.26
|Ausblick: qbeyond zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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26.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: qbeyond verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.04.26
|EQS-HV: q.beyond AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 21.05.2026 in Köln mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
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29.03.26
|Ausblick: qbeyond stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)