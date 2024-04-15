Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
15.04.2024 10:43:47

EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thies Rixen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2024 / 10:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thies
Last name(s): Rixen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
0.598 EUR 3049.80 EUR
0.598 EUR 3049.80 EUR
0.598 EUR 3049.80 EUR
0.594 EUR 4000.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.596777 EUR 13149.99 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
