EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Dirks

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.85 EUR 0.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.85 EUR 0.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
