EQS-DD: R. Stahl AG: Dr. Mathias Hallmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.07.2024 / 12:38 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Mathias Last name(s): Hallmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

R. Stahl AG

b) LEI

5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.067033 EUR 6940.40 EUR



19.50 EUR 11505.00 EUR



19.4379845 EUR 10030.00 EUR



19.8378641 EUR 20433.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.5634 EUR 48908.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





