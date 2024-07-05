05.07.2024 12:39:22

EQS-DD: R. Stahl AG: Dr. Mathias Hallmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2024 / 12:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Hallmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
R. Stahl AG

b) LEI
5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
19.067033 EUR 6940.40 EUR
19.50 EUR 11505.00 EUR
19.4379845 EUR 10030.00 EUR
19.8378641 EUR 20433.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.5634 EUR 48908.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


05.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92843  05.07.2024 CET/CEST



