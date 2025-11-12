RCM Beteiligungs Aktie

12.11.2025 08:13:03

EQS-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2025 / 08:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.20 EUR 16,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2000 EUR 16,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


12.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101740  12.11.2025 CET/CEST





