30.04.2024 16:17:34

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.04.2024 / 16:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Salvatore
Last name(s): Gervasi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
15.575 EUR 3115.00 EUR
15.70 EUR 3140.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.7929 EUR 11055.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91247  30.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893307&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa 15,50 1,31% Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen