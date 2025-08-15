Rigsave Aktie

Rigsave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.08.2025 20:10:42

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Fund SICAV, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2025 / 20:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Giovanni
Last name(s): Gervasi
Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.60 EUR 1,188.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 10,292.40 EUR
3.60 EUR 9,000.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 9,000.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 7,200.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 16,200.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 10,800.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 8,827.20 EUR
3.60 EUR 12,600.00 EUR
3.60 EUR 22,892.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.6000 EUR 108,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


15.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100216  15.08.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Nachrichten