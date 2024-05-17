EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Salvatore Last name(s): Gervasi





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: IT0005526295





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.40 EUR 14625.00 EUR



24.00 EUR 24000.00 EUR



24.60 EUR 12300.00 EUR



25.20 EUR 25200.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.3600 EUR 76125.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

