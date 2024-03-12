EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: IT0005526295





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



13.40 EUR 3082.00 EUR



13.50 EUR 5157.00 EUR



14.00 EUR 3850.00 EUR



13.80 EUR 3795.00 EUR



13.30 EUR 2660.00 EUR



13.80 EUR 483.00 EUR



13.80 EUR 276.00 EUR



13.80 EUR 138.00 EUR



14.00 EUR 5348.00 EUR



13.188577 EUR 6581.10 EUR



14.10 EUR 5386.20 EUR



14.40 EUR 1440.00 EUR



14.60 EUR 5577.20 EUR



14.92 EUR 1492.00 EUR



14.620382 EUR 4590.80 EUR



14.960847 EUR 2827.50 EUR



15.10 EUR 1661.00 EUR



14.909091 EUR 1640.00 EUR



15.565 EUR 3113.00 EUR



14.90 EUR 4470.00 EUR



15.40 EUR 308.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.1475 EUR 63875.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





