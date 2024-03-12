12.03.2024 18:01:23

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Polzot
Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































Price(s) Volume(s)
13.40 EUR 3082.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 5157.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 3850.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 3795.00 EUR
13.30 EUR 2660.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 483.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 276.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 138.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 5348.00 EUR
13.188577 EUR 6581.10 EUR
14.10 EUR 5386.20 EUR
14.40 EUR 1440.00 EUR
14.60 EUR 5577.20 EUR
14.92 EUR 1492.00 EUR
14.620382 EUR 4590.80 EUR
14.960847 EUR 2827.50 EUR
15.10 EUR 1661.00 EUR
14.909091 EUR 1640.00 EUR
15.565 EUR 3113.00 EUR
14.90 EUR 4470.00 EUR
15.40 EUR 308.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.1475 EUR 63875.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
