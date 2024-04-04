04.04.2024 17:40:36

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Polzot
Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
19.345455 EUR 2128.00 EUR
19.70 EUR 3999.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.5754 EUR 6127.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
