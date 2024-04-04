EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.04.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: IT0005526295





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.345455 EUR 2128.00 EUR



19.70 EUR 3999.10 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.5754 EUR 6127.1000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: xetra MIC: XETR





