|
10.04.2024 17:40:37
EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rigsave S.p.A.
|Corso Zanardelli, 38
|25121 Brescia
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.rigsave.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90909 10.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Michele Basilicata, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.03.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, Error in the published notification. These transactions were not executed by Mr. Salvatore Gervasi (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Michele Basilicata, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Michele Basilicata, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa
|19,00
|-1,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.