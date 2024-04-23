23.04.2024 17:56:39

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.04.2024 / 17:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Polzot
Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.40 EUR 984.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.4000 EUR 984.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91125  23.04.2024 CET/CEST



