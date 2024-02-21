EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Fund SICAV, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Giovanni Last name(s): Gervasi Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd





b) Amendment

Wrong amount reported

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: IT0005526295





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



12.5061 EUR 80951.70 EUR



12.5786 EUR 7044.00 EUR



12.7073 EUR 5934.30 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



12.5240 EUR 93930.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: xetra MIC: XETR





