29.05.2024 13:15:42

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Rigsave Fund SICAV, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Giovanni
Last name(s): Gervasi
Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.14 EUR 17396.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.1400 EUR 17396.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


29.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91973  29.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa 37,00 37,04% Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten am Mittwoch tiefer. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen Asiens waren zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen