Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Aktie

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5E5 / ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

08.12.2025 14:01:05

EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.12.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall SE

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.8000 EUR 36,086.40 EUR
2.8000 EUR 45,850.00 EUR
2.8000 EUR 5,504.80 EUR
2.8000 EUR 3,701.60 EUR
2.8000 EUR 1,139.60 EUR
2.8000 EUR 47,717.60 EUR
2.8000 EUR 5,849.20 EUR
2.8000 EUR 3,701.60 EUR
2.8000 EUR 411.60 EUR
2.8000 EUR 45,287.20 EUR
2.8000 EUR 7,000.00 EUR
2.8000 EUR 840.00 EUR
2.8000 EUR 3,640.00 EUR
2.8000 EUR 848.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.8000 EUR 207,578.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102272  08.12.2025 CET/CEST





