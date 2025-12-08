EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.12.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Petri Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall SE

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.8000 EUR 36,086.40 EUR 2.8000 EUR 45,850.00 EUR 2.8000 EUR 5,504.80 EUR 2.8000 EUR 3,701.60 EUR 2.8000 EUR 1,139.60 EUR 2.8000 EUR 47,717.60 EUR 2.8000 EUR 5,849.20 EUR 2.8000 EUR 3,701.60 EUR 2.8000 EUR 411.60 EUR 2.8000 EUR 45,287.20 EUR 2.8000 EUR 7,000.00 EUR 2.8000 EUR 840.00 EUR 2.8000 EUR 3,640.00 EUR 2.8000 EUR 848.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.8000 EUR 207,578.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

