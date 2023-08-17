Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 16:24:53

EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Frank Lorenz-Dietz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2023 / 16:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Lorenz-Dietz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
11.50 EUR 1150.00 EUR
11.50 EUR 1150.00 EUR
11.50 EUR 11.50 EUR
11.50 EUR 3438.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.50 EUR 5750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85273  17.08.2023 CET/CEST



