|
07.02.2024 16:28:47
EQS-DD: SAP SE: Dominik Asam, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
89371 07.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX stärker (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Pharma- und Chemiekonzern: Ex-SAP-Vorstand leitet übergangsweise Aufsichtsrat von Merck (Handelsblatt)
|
08.02.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen TecDAX steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)