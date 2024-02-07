07.02.2024 16:28:47

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Dominik Asam, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2024 / 16:28 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dominik
Last name(s): Asam

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
167.50 EUR 100500.00 EUR
167.50 EUR 234500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
167.5000 EUR 335000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
