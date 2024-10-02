EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Andreas Schick, buy

02.10.2024 18:26:16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
4.65 EUR 30225.00 EUR
4.70 EUR 23500.00 EUR
4.75 EUR 35625.00 EUR
4.75 EUR 11875.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.7081 EUR 101225.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Gettex
MIC: XMUN


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
