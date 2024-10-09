09.10.2024 11:35:16

EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 537,067,050 voting common bearer shares of Schaeffler AG as part of a loan transaction




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F.W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 537,067,050 voting common bearer shares of Schaeffler AG as part of a loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


