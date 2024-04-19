Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 10:13:57

EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Sami Badarani, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sami
Last name(s): Badarani

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SYNLAB AG

b) LEI
984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A37FUH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 6280570.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.00 EUR 6280570.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/



 
