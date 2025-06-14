Vulcan Energy Aktie

Vulcan Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PV3A / ISIN: AU0000066086

14.06.2025 23:41:16

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Felicity Gooding, Receipt of 70,445 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited as a result of the vonversion of 70,445 performance rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2025 / 23:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Felicity
Last name(s): Gooding

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 70,445 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited as a result of the vonversion of 70,445 performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2025; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




99380  14.06.2025 CET/CEST





