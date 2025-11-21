EQS-News: ABO Energy adjusts earnings forecast – market conditions require project reassessment

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

ABO Energy adjusts earnings forecast – market conditions require project reassessment



21.11.2025 / 15:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





(Wiesbaden, November 21, 2025) The expansion of renewable energy in Germany has gained strong momentum in recent years. The federal government has set ambitious targets to drive the energy transition forward – including the construction of up to seven wind turbines per day. This progress has been accompanied by extensive simplifications and acceleration of approval processes. As a result, auctions for feed-in tariffs in 2025 were heavily oversubscribed. In the August tender, project submissions totaled 5.7 gigawatts, significantly exceeding the tendered volume of 3.5 gigawatts. Numerous projects did not receive an award.

In October, studies by external market analysts indicated a further acceleration of this trend for the onshore wind auction in November. Consequently, the management now considers a continued decline in award levels likely. Following an internal review, the management has adjusted the valuation of projects currently under development. Based on this, the project portfolio was analyzed as part of ongoing business planning. Some projects have been rescheduled due to lower award probabilities, and valuations were aligned with the anticipated lower market level. Under these updated market assumptions, the remaining ABO Energy project portfolio continues to hold substantial value.

Unlike previous years, international markets will not contribute to stabilizing ABO Energy’s results in 2025. Negative impacts include an oversupply of solar in Spain, an oversupply of wind in Finland, changes to grid access regulations in Greece, and legislative changes affecting infrastructure sales in Hungary.

Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, ABO Energy has consistently reported positive earnings. In 2025, this will not be possible due to the reassessment. The management had already begun adapting the business model to the changing market situation at the end of 2024. However, market developments have progressed faster than anticipated. The projected annual result for 2025 has shifted from a surplus of €29–39 million to a net loss of approximately €-95 million. This adjustment is primarily driven by valuation effects and has only a minor impact on liquidity. ABO Energy maintains one of the largest project pipelines in the industry, totaling around 30 gigawatts, including ten gigawatts in Germany. This valuable pipeline forms the foundation for a swift return to profitability.

“We will rigorously adapt our cost structures to the significantly changed market conditions at home and abroad and drive this forward with urgency and the support of a renowned consulting firm, which has now commenced its work. We are confident that we will report a positive result again in the next fiscal year,” says Dr. Karsten Schlageter, Spokesperson of the Management Board. Accordingly, ABO Energy remains, as it has for the past 30 years, a reliable partner for business associates, customers, banks, investors, landowners, authorities, municipalities, and employees.

On Monday, November 24, at 4:00 p.m., Dr. Schlageter will personally present the latest developments in a digital roundtable in German language and answer questions. If you are interested, please register at:https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2025-11-24-16-00/AB9-GR