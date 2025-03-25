EQS-News: ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender



25.03.2025 / 13:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender

(Wiesbaden, 25 March 2025) ABO Energy is continuing its series of successes in the German Federal Network Agency's tariff tenders. As announced today, the company was able to secure three more tariffs for wind projects.

These are the wind farms Külsheim (Baden-Württemberg, three repowering turbines, 21.6 megawatts), Großenlüder (Hesse, one turbine, 6.8 megawatts) and Schälker Heide Schwerte (North Rhine-Westphalia, two turbines, 11.4 megawatts). The projects are scheduled to go online between the end of 2026 and mid-2027.

In the current tender, the Federal Network Agency awarded contracts for 422 bids with a total output of 4.1 gigawatts. The average award value was 7.00 cents per kilowatt hour and was therefore below the average value of the previous tender of 7.15 cents.

ABO Energy's success in the tender is a continuation of the record year 2024. Last year, the project developer acquired wind energy tariffs with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts in Germany, approximately 30 per cent more than in 2023. The number of permits also rose sharply in 2024: ABO Energy wind projects with 335 megawatts were approved in 2024 - almost twice as much as in 2023. By the beginning of March 2025, ABO Energy had obtained wind permits totalling around 70 megawatts.

“We are delighted that we have been able to seamlessly build on our successes of 2024 with this tender and with the permits we have already received,” explains Kristof Frank, Head of Project Development Wind Germany. “The change of government in 2025 will certainly bring some changes to our industry. But we are confident that politicians have understood that there is no going back on the energy transition. The new government will also set the right course to drive wind energy forward.”