EQS-News: ABO Energy's Sustainability performance rated as 'very good'

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Sustainability

ABO Energy's Sustainability performance rated as 'very good'



27.08.2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ABO Energy's sustainability performance was rated as "very good" by imug rating. The company received the full 100-point score in two of three categories (“products and services” and “controversies”). The category “ESG management” was rated with 49 of 100 points. The report sees room for improvement in this area. The rating and explanations are available on the website: https://www.aboenergy.com/media/en/pdf/imug_rating_Sustainability_Rating_Investors_ABO_ENERGY__GmbH__Co_KGaA_2024_08_09.pdf

"We are pleased to receive this overall rating and the concrete and constructive feedback," says Managing Director Alexander Reinicke. The rating recognizes ABO Energy's consistently sustainable business model. "Our operations align with the sustainability objectives set forth by the United Nations," Reinicke states. The United Nations has identified "affordable and clean energy" as a key sustainability objective. "Every megawatt of wind and solar power that we develop and install brings humanity a small step closer to this goal. And it is our mission to connect as many renewable energy plants as possible to the grid. " This is also echoed in the company's slogan: "Renewables are our DNA".

In addition to the positive sustainability impact that the report confirms for ABO Energy, responsible management is a crucial element. imug has identified potential for further improvements in this area. For instance, the experts propose conducting external audits and enhancing public reporting regarding the compliance management system. "In general, an expansion of public reporting on ESG topics would be desirable. For example, a sustainability report should be published in which the sustainability activities of ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA are presented systematically and transparently”, the experts write. With this suggestion, imug confirms the path that the company has already taken. Reinicke notes that numerous improvements have already been made in recent years, with more to come. For instance, preparations are underway to produce an annual sustainability report in the future. "We will not rest on our laurels with our very good overall sustainability rating but will use the potential described for further improvements in the coming years."