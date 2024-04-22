|
22.04.2024 08:58:34
EQS-News: ABO Wind: Subscription period for new 2024/2029 bond via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange starts today
|
EQS-News: ABO Wind AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
The subscription period for ABO Wind AG's new corporate bond via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG starts today. Investors can submit subscription orders for the green bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5, WKN: A3829F) via their custodian bank until Thursday, 2 May 2024, 12 noon. The period is subject to early termination or extension of the offer. The public offer via DirectPlace will be made in Germany and Luxembourg. In addition, the bond is publicly offered in Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria via the company's website. The issue is aimed at institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors.
The banks B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft and M.M.Warburg also offer a subscription via a private placement to institutional investors in Germany and other selected countries.
The new 2024/2029 bond has a target volume of 50 million euros, a term of five years and a denomination of 1,000.00 euros. The annual fixed interest rate will be in the range between 7.00% and 8.00% and will be paid semi-annually in arrears. The final interest rate will be determined after the end of the offer period based on the subscription orders received. The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) will be applied for following the placement.
To finance the company's continued growth and to connect more wind, solar and storage projects to the grid, the proceeds from the bond issue will be invested in the development and construction of wind, solar and battery projects (individually and in combination) in accordance with ABO Wind's Green Bond Framework. The intended and documented use of funds of the bond complies with the guidelines of the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association, as confirmed by the second party opinion of the auditor imug rating. ABO Wind's framework for green bonds as well as the imug rating opinion can be found (in German language) on the website www.abo-wind.de/anleihe.
In addition, the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and notified to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Germany, and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) is available for download at www.abo-wind.de/anleihe and at www.luxse.com.
Key data for the 2024/2029 bond
Important notice:
This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or invitation to purchase, buy or subscribe for notes, shares or other securities. The public offer of notes of ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) is made exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus as approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on April 11, 2024, which is available for download at www.abo-wind.com/anleihe and www.luxse.com. The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. The securities prospectus alone includes the information for investors required by law.
This publication is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State or the District of Columbia) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. It is neither an offer to sell nor an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, as amended, or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the Notes in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.
In the member states of the European Economic Area other than Germany, Luxembourg and Austria, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market ("Prospectus Regulation").
This publication may be distributed in the United Kingdom only to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended ("Order"), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in securities of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
22.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Wind AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|global@abo-wind.de
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029
|WKN:
|576002
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1885301
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1885301 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
