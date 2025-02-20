EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Announces Potential $7M Cash Licensing Income from Existing Agreements in 2025

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

FREEMONT, CALIFORNIA - February 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments in ophthalmology, central nervous system (CNS), and oncology/hematology, today announced its expectation to receive $7M in cash licensing income in 2025, stemming from existing global licensing agreements the Company and one of its subsidiaries signed in 2023. The company is also highlighting significant progress in its botanical drug development pipeline and its plans to leverage land assets for future development.

Expected 2025 Cash Licensing Income

ABVC and its subsidiary anticipates receiving an aggregate of $7M in cash licensing income in 2025 as part of milestone-based payments outlined in previously signed licensing agreements. These agreements, executed in 2023, cover the global commercialization of ABVC’s innovative drug candidates targeting major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The projected income reflects the continued achievement of key commercialization milestones by ABVC and its partners.

Advancement in Botanical Drug Development

ABVC continues to advance its pipeline of botanical drug candidates. Lead products are progressing through clinical trials and demonstrating promising safety and efficacy profiles. These developments align with the company’s mission to deliver novel therapeutic solutions that address unmet medical needs while leveraging sustainable, plant-based innovations.

Land Development for Future Growth

To further strengthen its operational foundation, ABVC plans to utilize its existing land assets for strategic development initiatives. This approach is expected to not only enhance the company’s infrastructure but also support ongoing research and development activities, manufacturing capabilities, and potential partnerships.

Driving Growth in Expanding Markets

ABVC BioPharma is strategically positioned in growing markets. The global MDD market is projected to grow from $11.51 billion in 2022 to $14.96 billion by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 2.8%.[1] The global ADHD treatment market is also growing, expected to increase from $15.23 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2032.[2] Additionally, the global botanical drug market, valued at $163 million in 2021, is forecasted to experience an impressive CAGR of 39% through 2030, reaching $3.2 billion.[3]

For more information about ABVC and its subsidiaries, stay updated on the latest updates or visit https://abvcpharma.com. ABVC urges its shareholders to sign up on the Company's website for the latest news alerts; visit https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17707

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global clinical trials through Phase III.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

