EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Receives $450,000 in Licensing Payments From OncoX BioPharma in Q3 2025

ABVC BioPharma Receives $450,000 in Licensing Payments From OncoX BioPharma in Q3 2025



SILICON VALLEY, CA - August 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) (“ABVC” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies in oncology, ophthalmology, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its partner OncoX BioPharma has delivered $450,000 in licensing payments in the third quarter of 2025, including $350,000 received in August. These payments underscore the strength of the companies’ strategic alliance and the growing commercial potential of ABVC’s oncology pipeline.

Strong Financial Impact

Under the licensing agreements with OncoX, ABVC is entitled to 5,000,000 OncoX shares and $2,500,000 in cash payments, plus royalties.

To date, ABVC has received $650,000 in cash (including $200,000 in 2024 and $450,000 in Q3 2025), with $1,850,000 remaining in receivable cash and its 5,000,000 OncoX shares secured.

Licensing Payment and Equity Summary between ABVC and OncoX

Category Amount / Allocation Cash Already Received $650,000 Future Potential Cash Receivables $1,850,000 Total Cash Component $2,500,000 Equity Consideration 5,000,000 OncoX shares Potential Sales Royalties To be determined based on future net sales Total Potential Deal Proceeds $105 million

Unlocking Market Potential

The OncoX collaboration covers four major oncology indications:

1. Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

3. Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

4. Pancreatic Cancer

All four indications have received FDA IND (Investigational New Drug) approvals, demonstrating ABVC’s strong development position in botanical-derived oncology drug candidates.

According to Precedence Research, the global cancer therapeutics market was valued at approximately US$164 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$393 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 9.2%.[1] Another forecast estimates the market at US$194.67 billion in 2024, expanding to US$469.38 billion by 2034, also at a CAGR of 9.2%.[2]

These figures highlight the substantial commercial opportunity for ABVC and BioLite through their partnership with OncoX.

Management Commentary

Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The $450,000 received from OncoX this quarter, including $350,000 in August, demonstrates the execution strength of our collaboration. At the ABVC standalone level, we have secured $650,000 in cash receipts to date, with $1.85 million still receivable and 5 million OncoX shares in hand. When viewed at the Group level, including our subsidiary BioLite, ABVC collectively is entitled to $3.75 million in total cash consideration and 7.5 million OncoX shares. This broader perspective highlights not only immediate liquidity but also the long-term equity value embedded in our partnership with OncoX.”

Mr. Yen, Chief Executive Officer of OncoX BioPharma, added:

“Our partnership with ABVC reflects our vision of combining innovation with strategic collaborations to create long-term value. According to industry research, the global cancer therapeutics market was valued at approximately US$194.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to US$469.38 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%[3]. Against this backdrop, our licensing agreement with ABVC, together with our acquisition of the Lycogen® platform for $4.06 million, demonstrates our commitment to expanding our oncology portfolio and preparing for global market opportunities.”

Forward-Looking Outlook

This licensing partnership with OncoX strengthens ABVC’s strategic positioning in oncology. By combining immediate and potential cash inflows, equity holdings, and future royalty streams, ABVC has created a framework with a consolidated value exceeding $41 million (excluding royalties). We believe this collaboration further cements ABVC’s leadership in advancing botanical-derived oncology therapeutics toward global commercialization.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

About OncoX BioPharma

OncoX BioPharma is a biotechnology company building a diversified oncology portfolio through strategic partnerships, licensing collaborations, and targeted acquisitions. Its global licensing agreement with ABVC carries a total value of over US$100 million, reflecting the commercial strength of its oncology pipeline. In addition, OncoX has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Lycogen® patented manufacturing technology and commercialization rights in a transaction valued at approximately US$4.06 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Uttam Pati

Email: uttam@ambrivis.com





