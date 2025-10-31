EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Receives Additional US$100,000 Licensing Payment from OncoX BioPharma, Bringing Total Payments to US$695,950

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

OncoX’s “Technology × Performance × Asset” Business Model Drives ABVC’s Licensing Portfolio Revaluation

SILICON VALLEY, CA - October 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) today announced that its oncology partner OncoX BioPharma, Inc. has completed a USD 100,000 licensing payment pursuant to the existing licensing agreement. This transaction marks the fifth licensing payment made by OncoX in 2025, further advancing ABVC’s multi-partner licensing strategy and the execution of its oncology revenue framework.

Advancing Global Plant-Based Cancer Therapies

OncoX BioPharma, Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of plant-derived oncology therapeutics. Through in-house research, its lead candidate, derived from Grifola frondosa (maitake mushroom) extract, has shown potential in treating triple-negative breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

In addition, OncoX collaborates with several leading Japanese biomedical companies and academic institutions to co-develop Precision Gene-Oriented Therapies and Anti-Fibrosis Technologies, combining stem-cell and immunotherapy platforms in an attempt to accelerate clinical validation and expand global applications. These collaborations form a growing biotechnology network connecting the U.S. and Asian markets.

ABVC’s Three-Tier Value-Amplification Model

Time Horizon Value Source Investor Relevance Short-Term (0–12 months) Licensing payments totaling USD 695,950 received to date Demonstrates cash-flow visibility and consistent milestone execution Long-Term (24+ months) 5% royalty on net sales up to cumulative USD 55 million Creates sustainable, high-profit-margin, recurring income stream

Through this model, ABVC is working to transition from a traditional research-focused company into an asset-light, cash-visible international licensing platform with scalable and more predictable returns.

Financial Outlook

Based on consolidated data across all licensing partners, ABVC’s total contractual cash revenue pool has the potential to reach up to USD 14.25 million, with USD 2.14 million received as of October 2025.

Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The continued licensing payments from OncoX reflect the progress and execution of our partnership strategy. This collaboration illustrates the effectiveness of ABVC’s licensing-driven business model in transforming R&D assets into recurring value creation for both investors and patients.”

About OncoX BioPharma

OncoX BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies derived from natural sources. The company currently has three proprietary pipeline programs, including its lead product candidate targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, which has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in in-house, early-phase clinical studies and has received four INDs (Investigational New Drug Applications) approved by the U.S. FDA.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, OncoX is actively expanding into cancer-supportive care and preventative health through proprietary natural ingredients. The company has acquired the Lycogen® extraction platform to enter adjacent fields including preventative medicine, chronic disease care (such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, diabetic wound healing), aesthetic medicine, and animal health. These cross-sector applications are projected to reach a global market size of $187million by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.[1]

OncoX operates under a strategic collaboration and manufacturing framework with BioKey Inc., a U.S. FDA-registered facility. The company seeks to expand its global footprint, with development and commercialization plans in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other key Asia-Pacific markets. OncoX is currently preparing for future clinical milestones and pursuing long-term international partnerships to bring its innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lycopene-market-to-reach-187-3-million-globally-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301371075.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

