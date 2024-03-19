19.03.2024 17:30:02

EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement dated 19 March 2024 pursuant to section 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Ad Hoc Announcement dated 19 March 2024 pursuant to section 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

19.03.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supplement to the ad hoc announcement of 15 March 2024 and the publication of the annual report for the 2022 financial year of ESGTI AGHünenberg, 19.03.2024 - ESGTI AG (ticker: ESGTI) published its audited annual report for the 2022 financial year late on 15 March 2024. This is available online at www.esgti.com.
In their audit report, the auditors came to the conclusion that the company is currently not a going concern, as the company is currently experiencing liquidity difficulties and was unable to sufficiently demonstrate to the auditors how it can resolve these liquidity difficulties in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the auditors are still of the opinion that the annual financial statements must be prepared on the basis of liquidation values, which leads to a lower valuation of the assets. This in turn may lead to an overindebtedness situation in accordance with Art. 725b of the Swiss Code of Obligations. The Board of Directors of ESGTI AG does not share the opinion of the auditors.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
 

19.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
