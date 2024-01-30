EQS-News: Adtalem Global Education (ATGE): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Adtalem

EQS-News: Kaplan Fox / Key word(s): Financial

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Adtalem



30.01.2024 / 17:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEW YORK, NY - (NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (“Adtalem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATGE). Click Here to Join Investigation.



If you acquired Adtalem securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 30, 2024, before the market opened, CNBC reported that short seller Fahmi Quadir of Safkhet Capital has a short position in Adtalem shares, and that Quadir’s criticisms of the Company include that “Adtalem has not disclosed that its unit Walden University is the target of an investigation by the Department of Education into its doctoral programs, citing a public record posted in November by the company’s accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.”

Following this news, Adtalem shares fell by more than 19% in market trading on January 30, 2024.

News Source: NewMediaWire