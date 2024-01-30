30.01.2024 17:51:45

EQS-News: Adtalem Global Education (ATGE): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Adtalem

EQS-News: Kaplan Fox / Key word(s): Financial
Adtalem Global Education (ATGE): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Adtalem

30.01.2024 / 17:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, NY - 65b923f2da846f373ceacc4e.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (“Adtalem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATGE). Click Here to Join Investigation.

65b923f2da846f373ceacc4e_1If you acquired Adtalem securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 30, 2024, before the market opened, CNBC reported that short seller Fahmi Quadir of Safkhet Capital has a short position in Adtalem shares, and that Quadir’s criticisms of the Company include that “Adtalem has not disclosed that its unit Walden University is the target of an investigation by the Department of Education into its doctoral programs, citing a public record posted in November by the company’s accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.”

Following this news, Adtalem shares fell by more than 19% in market trading on January 30, 2024.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey.  With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand.  Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients.  For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

30.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Kaplan Fox
United States
ISIN: US00737L1035
EQS News ID: 1826395

 
End of News EQS News Service

1826395  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DeVry Education Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten