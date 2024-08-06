06.08.2024 05:00:10

EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results

Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — August 05, 2024 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Revenue: $226.0 million
  • Gross margin:
    • GAAP gross margin: 36.1%; Non-GAAP gross margin: 41.9%
  • Operating margin:
    • GAAP operating margin negative 17.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin positive 0.7%
  • Net Income (Loss):
    • GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $49.9 million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $18.8 million
  • Earnings (Loss) per share:
    • GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.63; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.24.

ADTRAN Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid second quarter, during which we saw improvements across all our major operating metrics, including profitability and working capital. During the quarter, we saw growth in our customer base across the U.S. and Europe as customers continue to adopt our latest fiber networking solutions”.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue in a range of $215million to $235million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in a range of -1% to +3%.

Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided third quarter guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring and integration expenses that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the webcast link.

An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings ability to reduce its inventory levels; ADTRAN Holdings’ potential funding opportunities; and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings’ ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings’ customers ; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings’ public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.

 Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses,  goodwill impairments, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rhonda Lambert

investor@adtran.com

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Assets          
Current Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,185     $ 87,167  
Accounts receivable, net   186,176       216,445  
Other receivables   11,436       17,450  
Income tax receivable   13,050       7,933  
Inventory, net   287,860       362,295  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   58,612       45,566  
Total Current Assets   668,319       736,856  
Property, plant and equipment, net   134,578       123,020  
Deferred tax assets   24,931       25,787  
Goodwill   54,897       353,415  
Intangibles, net   290,793       327,985  
Other non-current assets   87,105       87,706  
Long-term investments   30,159       27,743  
Total Assets $ 1,290,782     $ 1,682,512  
           
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity          
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 158,550     $ 162,922  
Unearned revenue   55,107       46,731  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   36,307       37,607  
Accrued wages and benefits   37,520       27,030  
Income tax payable, net   2,228       5,221  
Total Current Liabilities   289,712       279,511  
Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding   190,273       195,000  
Deferred tax liabilities   21,077       35,655  
Non-current unearned revenue   26,584       25,109  
Non-current pension liability   11,505       12,543  
Deferred compensation liability   30,601       29,039  
Non-current lease obligations   26,613       31,420  
Other non-current liabilities   34,445       28,657  
Total Liabilities   630,810       636,934  
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest   439,743       451,756  
Equity          
Common stock   791       790  
Additional paid-in capital   802,737       795,304  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   28,274       47,461  
Retained deficit   (606,375 )     (243,908 )
Treasury stock   (5,198 )     (5,825 )
Total Equity   220,229       593,822  
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,290,782     $ 1,682,512  

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     June 30,    
    2024     2023     2024     2023    
Revenue                          
Network Solutions   $ 179,194     $ 283,002     $ 360,467     $ 565,420    
Services & Support     46,797       44,376       91,697       85,870    
Total Revenue     225,991       327,378       452,164       651,290    
Cost of Revenue                          
Network Solutions     124,457       216,960       250,783       436,090    
Network Solutions - inventory write-down and other charges     143             8,925          
Services & Support     19,816       17,865       38,626       34,839    
Total Cost of Revenue     144,416       234,825       298,334       470,929    
Gross Profit     81,575       92,553       153,830       180,361    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     59,493       66,583       118,593       133,980    
Research and development expenses     60,388       70,598       120,639       140,741    
Goodwill impairment                 292,583          
Operating Loss     (38,306 )     (44,628 )     (377,985 )     (94,360 )  
Interest and dividend income     366       358       763       662    
Interest expense     (6,906 )     (4,064 )     (11,504 )     (7,351 )  
Net investment gain     872       1,262       3,125       2,514    
Other (expense) income, net     (901 )     2,494       409       2,191    
Loss Before Income Taxes     (44,875 )     (44,578 )     (385,192 )     (96,344 )  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (2,136 )     8,363       16,511       19,676    
Net Loss   $ (47,011 )   $ (36,215 )   $ (368,681 )   $ (76,668 )  
Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest     2,854       2,882       5,734       2,512    
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (49,865 )   $ (39,097 )   $ (374,415 )   $ (79,180 )  
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     78,852       78,366       78,803       78,364    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     78,852       78,366       78,803       78,364    
                           
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic   $ (0.63 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (4.75 )   $ (1.01 )  
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted   $ (0.63 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (4.75 )   $ (1.01 )  

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (368,681 )   $ (76,668 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     45,156       67,467  
Goodwill impairment     292,583        
Amortization of debt issuance cost     1,013       291  
Gain on investments, net     (2,867 )     (4,530 )
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     185        
Stock-based compensation expense     7,793       8,103  
Deferred income taxes     (13,684 )     (31,962 )
Other, net     (126 )     130  
Inventory write down - business efficiency program     4,135        
Inventory reserves     3,722       20,885  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     26,913       40,975  
Other receivables     6,279       561  
Income taxes receivable, net     (5,653 )      
Inventory     62,151       (6,920 )
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets     (14,731 )     7,105  
Accounts payable     (3,966 )     (67,923 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     19,152       110  
Income taxes payable, net     (2,878 )     6,216  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     56,496       (36,160 )
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (29,369 )     (20,118 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments     956       2,074  
Purchases of available-for-sale investments     (121 )     (580 )
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable           1,156  
Net cash used in investing activities     (28,534 )     (17,468 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements     (189 )     (6,315 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     219       163  
Dividend payments           (14,156 )
Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement     68,556        
Repayments on receivables purchase agreement     (66,399 )      
Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements           163,729  
Repayment of revolving credit agreements     (5,000 )     (49,155 )
Payment of redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest     (25 )     (1,202 )
Payment of debt issuance cost     (1,994 )      
Repayment of notes payable           (24,885 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (4,832 )     68,179  
             
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     23,130       14,551  
Effect of exchange rate changes     888       1,099  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     87,167       108,644  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 111,185     $ 124,294  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities:            
Cash paid for interest   $ 6,554     $ 4,719  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 7,433     $  
Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases   $ 4,780     $ 5,082  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:            
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $ 1,999     $ 515  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable   $ 1,059     $ 2,662  

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		     June 30,
2023		       June 30,
2024		     June 30,
2023		  
Total Revenue   $ 225,991     $ 226,173     $ 327,378       $ 452,164     $ 651,290  
                                 
Cost of Revenue   $ 144,416     $ 153,918     $ 234,825       $ 298,334     $ 470,929  
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)     (10,064 )     (10,177 )     (33,439 )       (20,241 )     (66,017 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (280 )     (275 )     (335 )       (555 )     (575 )
Restructuring expenses(2)     (2,788 )     (11,247 )             (14,035 )     (76 )
Integration expenses(3)     (35 )     (35 )             (70 )      
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue   $ 131,249     $ 132,184     $ 201,051       $ 263,433     $ 404,261  
                                 
Gross Profit   $ 81,575     $ 72,255     $ 92,553       $ 153,830     $ 180,361  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 94,742     $ 93,989     $ 126,327       $ 188,731     $ 247,029  
                                 
Gross Margin     36.1 %     31.9 %     28.3 %       34.0 %     27.7 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     41.9 %     41.6 %     38.6 %       41.7 %     37.9 %

 

(1)  Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

(2)  Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The closure of the facility is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,    
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023    
Operating Expenses   $ 119,881     $ 411,934     $ 137,181       $ 531,815     $ 274,721    
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments     (7,233 ) (1)   (4,881 ) (6)   (4,398 ) (11)     (12,114 ) (15)   (8,982 ) (19)
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,321 ) (2)   (3,447 ) (7)   (3,974 ) (12)     (6,768 ) (16)   (7,432 ) (20)
Restructuring expenses     (14,742 ) (3)   (5,862 ) (8)   (5,868 ) (13)     (20,604 ) (17)   (8,229 ) (21)
Integration expenses     (531 ) (4)   (480 ) (9)   (563 ) (14)     (1,011 ) (18)   (1,412 ) (22)
Deferred compensation adjustments(5)     (848 )     (1,940 )     307         (2,788 )     (87 )  
Goodwill impairment           (292,583 ) (10)           (292,583 ) (10)      
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 93,206     $ 102,741     $ 122,685       $ 195,947     $ 248,579    

 

(1) Includes $3.9M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $2.8 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(2) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.   

(3) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $11.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. 

(5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. 

(8) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.   

(9) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(10) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments. 

(11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(12) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(13) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. 

(14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.

(15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $11.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(16) $4.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(17) $5.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $15.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(18) $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(19) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(20) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(21) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(22) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30     June 30    
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023    
Operating Loss   $ (38,306 )   $ (339,679 )   $ (44,628 )     $ (377,985 )   $ (94,360 )  
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)     17,297       15,058       37,837         32,355       74,999    
Stock-based compensation expense     3,601       3,722       4,309         7,323       8,007    
Restructuring expenses(2)     17,530       17,110       5,868         34,640       8,305    
Integration expenses(3)     566       514       563         1,080       1,412    
Deferred compensation adjustments(4)     848       1,940       (307 )       2,788       87    
Goodwill impairment(5)           292,583               292,583          
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)   $ 1,536     $ (8,752 )   $ 3,642       $ (7,216 )   $ (1,550 )  
                                   

 

(1)  Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

(2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. Additionally, includes expenses related to the closure of the Greifswald facility. 

(3)  Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company’s market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024     March 31, 2024     June 30, 2023       June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
Interest and dividend income   $ 366     $ 397     $ 358       $ 763     $ 662  
Interest expense     (6,906 )     (4,598 )     (4,064 )       (11,504 )     (7,351 )
Net investment gain     872       2,253       1,262         3,125       2,514  
Other (expense) income, net     (901 )     1,310       2,494         409       2,191  
Total Other (Expense) Income   $ (6,569 )   $ (638 )   $ 50       $ (7,207 )   $ (1,984 )
Deferred compensation adjustments (1)     (896 )     (2,439 )     (1,254 )       (3,335 )     (2,504 )
Pension expense (2)     7       7       6         14       13  
Non-GAAP Other Expense   $ (7,458 )   $ (3,070 )   $ (1,198 )     $ (10,528 )   $ (4,475 )

 

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
 


 

Supplemental Information

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)

 

and

 

Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)

 

and

 

Reconciliation of  Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

 Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to

 Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		     June 30,
2023		       June 30,
2024		     June 30,
2023		  
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (49,865 )   $ (324,550 )   $ (39,097 )     $ (374,415 )   $ (79,180 )
Plus: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)     2,854       2,880       2,882         5,734       2,512  
Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ (47,011 )   $ (321,670 )   $ (36,215 )     $ (368,681 )   $ (76,668 )
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments     17,297       15,058       37,837         32,355       74,999  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,601       3,722       4,309         7,323       8,007  
Deferred compensation adjustments (2)     (48 )     (499 )     (1,561 )       (547 )     (2,417 )
Pension adjustments (3)     7       7       6         14       13  
Restructuring expenses     17,530       17,110       5,868         34,640       8,305  
Integration expenses     566       514       563         1,080       1,412  
Goodwill impairment           292,583               292,583        
Tax effect of adjustments to net loss     (7,880 )     (5,614 )     (13,426 )       (13,494 )     (25,733 )
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ (15,938 )   $ 1,211     $ (2,619 )     $ (14,727 )   $ (12,082 )
Less: Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)     2,854       2,880       2,882         5,734       4,041  
Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (18,792 )   $ (1,669 )   $ (5,501 )     $ (20,461 )   $ (16,123 )
                                 
GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)   $ 2,854     $ 2,880     $ 2,882       $ 5,734     $ 2,512  
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments                               1,457  
Restructuring expenses                               29  
Integration expenses                               6  
Stock-based compensation expense                               37  
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)   $ 2,854     $ 2,880     $ 2,882       $ 5,734     $ 4,041  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     78,852       78,814       78,366         78,803       78,364  
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     78,852       78,814       78,366         78,803       78,364  
                                 
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic   $ (0.63 )   $ (4.12 )   $ (0.50 )     $ (4.75 )   $ (1.01 )
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted   $ (0.63 )   $ (4.12 )   $ (0.50 )     $ (4.75 )   $ (1.01 )
                                 
Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.07 )     $ (0.26 )   $ (0.21 )
Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.07 )     $ (0.26 )   $ (0.21 )

 

(1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

  

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 19,898     $ 36,598     $ (16,234 )     $ 56,496     $ (36,160 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (15,995 )     (13,374 )     (11,679 )       (29,369 )     (20,118 )
Free cash flow   $ 3,903     $ 23,224     $ (27,913 )     $ 27,127     $ (56,278 )

 


