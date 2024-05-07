EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG establishes ABX Ventures in Switzerland and forges strategic alliances with the Crypto Valley Association as well as Modulai

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG establishes ABX Ventures in Switzerland and forges strategic alliances with the Crypto Valley Association as well as Modulai



07.05.2024 / 11:08 CET/CEST

May 7, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces its recent integration into the esteemed ecosystem of the Crypto Valley Association, solidifying its commitment to pioneering advancements in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. The Crypto Valley Association, renowned as Switzerland's premier blockchain and cryptocurrency hub, has been instrumental in nurturing growth, fostering collaboration, and upholding integrity within the global blockchain economy since its inception in 2017.

With the establishment of the wholly owned subsidiary ABX Ventures AG in Zug, Switzerland, Advanced Blockchain is strategically poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities within this dynamic region. This expansion enables AB to sharpen the focus on delivering service-oriented software solutions, fortifying the robust business model in strategic investments.

The establishment ABX Ventures AG marks the culmination of the gradual development of the AI-supported research platform "ABX Analytics," first introduced in 2023. Advanced Blockchain aims to broaden its strategic focus on recurring revenue streams. ABX Ventures AG will spearhead these efforts under the new ABX brand. Simultaneously, investments in strategic projects will continue in 2024 in accordance with the original business model.

In line with dedication to innovation, Advanced Blockchain AG recently formed a partnership with Stockholm based Modulai, a company specializing in machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This collaboration aims to strengthen the ABX Analytics product and refine the AI components integrated within it. Modulai has a track record of involvement in creating top-tier market solutions, such as EQT Group, among others.

In line with dedication to innovation, Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments on the collaboration, "Our partnership with Modulai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and excellence. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the landscape of AI-driven blockchain solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era."

The Advanced Blockchain Management team will attend the Crypto Valley Conference in Switzerland next month.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

