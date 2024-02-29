29.02.2024 08:51:22

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Arweave launches new innovation and reaches a fully diluted valuation of more than $1.9 billion

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Arweave launches new innovation and reaches a fully diluted valuation of more than $1.9 billion

29.02.2024 / 08:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Arweave launches new innovation and reaches a fully diluted valuation of more than $1.9 billion

 

29th February 2024 – Arweave, a community-driven network for permanent data storage and portfolio company of Advanced Blockchain, has launched its latest innovation, the hyper parallel computer (ao: https://ao.arweave.dev/), enabling higher transaction scalability for their decentralized storage solutions. Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry, is indirectly invested in Arweave and the wider decentralized storage ecosystem, including key protocols, such as Kyve and Meson, through its participation in Permanent Ventures, owning a total of 0.7% of total Arweave token in circulation. Currently, Arweave boasts a fully diluted valuation of more than $1.9 billion.

 

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments: “Right from the start, when we first came across Arweave, we realized a great growth opportunity, given the growing demand for decentralized storage. This perspective has been completely vindicated over the last couple of months. The recent traction we observe is merely the initial phase of more positive developments to come."

 

Arweave has reached an impressive milestone in February 2024 with more than 593 million transactions. Its processing speed has also increased to an outstanding 600 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest transaction processing protocols.

 

Permanent storage as developed and offered by Arweave has many applications: from the preservation of most important data, to the hosting of truly decentralized and provably neutral web apps. The Arweave protocol is stable, mature and widely adopted. As such, its ecosystem is fully decentralized.

 

About Advanced Blockchain AG:


Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 

 


29.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1847933

 
End of News EQS News Service

1847933  29.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advanced Blockchain AG 6,32 5,33% Advanced Blockchain AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor zurückhaltendem Start -- DAX vorbörslich leicht fester -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zurückhaltend erwartet, während sich der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordkurs befindet. Am Donnerstag geht es in Asien in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen