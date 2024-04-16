EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Strong start into the year 2024

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous

Advanced Blockchain AG: Strong start into the year 2024



16.04.2024 / 10:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG: Strong start into the year 2024

Successful realization of value appreciation by divesting tokens and token rights worth more than €3 million in the last 10 months

Cash balance on wallets and bank accounts exceeding €2 million as per April 15

New cash is being used to further expand the business and finance new investments

April 16, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has started the financial year 2024 with a strong performance. The company has successfully sold assets, yielding proceeds exceeding €1 million in the current financial year and more than €3 million over the past 10 months. These assets were divested with significant profits including token airdrops acquired through a subsidiary. As of April 15, 2024, Advanced Blockchain records a cash balance on wallets and bank accounts exceeding €2 million.

The new capital will fuel Advanced Blockchain's strategic expansion initiatives and support further investments. Notably, the company acquired token rights for Celestia (TIA) tokens, already yielding a remarkable book-profit exceeding ten times the initial investment.

In line with its growth trajectory, Advanced Blockchain is actively recruiting talent to bolster its workforce and advance the development of ABX Analytics. This AI-driven data and research platform will empower investors to identify promising web3 projects across various sectors. The first version of the platform is expected to go live in 2024.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments: "Our team's unwavering dedication has been instrumental in delivering these results. With the evolving market sentiment and the imminent Bitcoin halving, we find ourselves well-placed to capitalize on opportunities at the convergence of blockchain interoperability, modular technologies, DePIN, AI, and other promising application domains. Concurrently, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our shareholders, prioritizing the establishment of a robust financial foundation for the group."

The Advanced Blockchain Management team will attend the TOKEN2049 conference this week in Dubai and the Crypto Valley Conference in June in Switzerland. The date for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be published in the next couple of weeks.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com