EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain: Simon Telian (CEO) acquires further shares in the Company

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain: Simon Telian (CEO) acquires further shares in the Company



02.10.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain: Simon Telian (CEO) acquires further shares in the Company

2 October 2023 - Advanced Blockchain AG (AB, Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry, announces that CEO Simon Telian, today acquired additional 7,000 shares of Advanced Blockchain AG at an average price of EUR 3,10. The shares were acquired on XETRA. Telian now holds over 12,000 shares directly. Furthermore, he possesses options for up to 193,800 shares in the company with strike prices ranging from EUR 3,10 to EUR 16,65. This represents a theoretical combined ownership stake of approximately 5,4 % in the company.

Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain, comments: "I am convinced that Advanced Blockchain is a great investment. Our company has demonstrated that it is on a course for growth with its exciting portfolio in the blockchain universe. Our success is underpinned by the recent positive independent valuation of our ten largest portfolio companies together alone worth far more than our listed equity.

Contact:

IR@advancedblockchain.com

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.