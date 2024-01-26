EQS-News: AGILON (NYSE: AGL) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Agilon Health, Inc.

26.01.2024 17:03:13

AGILON (NYSE: AGL) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Agilon Health, Inc.

AGILON (NYSE: AGL) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Agilon Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY - 65b3d42ada846f373ceacbbe.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 26, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon”) (NYSE: AGL). Click Here to Join Investigation.

65b3d42ada846f373ceacbbe_1If you acquired Agilon securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 5, 2024, Agilon announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 due to higher medical and non-medical costs.  Among other things, Agilon’s “revised 2023 medical margin expectation was revised to $340 million to $360 million, approximately $110 million below the previous guidance range” due to “90 million in higher-than-expected medical costs, as well as $20 million of negative revenue revision with two regional health plans in new geographies.”  The Company also announced that its CFO would step down in 2024.

Following this news, Agilon's stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey.  With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand.  Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients.  For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

 


