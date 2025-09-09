AGRANA Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB37 / ISIN: AT000AGRANA3

09.09.2025 12:01:54

EQS-News: AGRANA: autumn campaign 2025 fully under way

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AGRANA: autumn campaign 2025 fully under way

09.09.2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGRANA: autumn campaign 2025 fully under way

With the start of wet corn processing in Aschach/Donau yesterday, the 2025 autumn campaigns are now in full swing at six AGRANA sites across Austria. “Our teams have fully prepared the sites for the campaigns and performed various set-up and maintenance tasks aiming to achieve more energy efficiency and CO2 reductions,” explains AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner. At the sugar mill in Tulln, for example, there is now greater reliance on biogas from its own production activities while at the starch mill in Gmünd there has been investment in a heat recovery system for this year’s campaign.

 

Sugar beet

AGRANA launched its sugar beet processing campaign at the sugar mill in Tulln on 5 September. Thanks to generally favourable weather conditions this year, the sugar beets have developed well. The weather in the fall will be decisive for the final sugar formation.

 

Starch potatoes and wet corn

The processing of industrial starch potatoes in Gmünd began on 25 August. Favorable sowing conditions in spring, combined with a rainy summer and few hot days in the growing regions, have supported potato growth. The campaign in Gmünd is expected to be completed in January 2026. The wet corn processing campaigns began at the end of August in Pischelsdorf (Lower Austria) and on 8 September in Aschach/Donau and are forecast to continue until December. This will be followed by a switch back to the processing of dry corn.

 

Apples

AGRANA launched the apple processing campaign at the AUSTRIA JUICE fruit juice concentrate facility in Kröllendorf (Lower Austria) on 1 September. The apple campaign is expected to be concluded at the end of October.

 

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees working in its two business units Agricultural Commodities & Specialities and Food & Beverage Solutions, generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.5 billion at 50 production facilities worldwide. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and a leading manufacturer (and supplier) worldwide of apple and berry juice concentrates. AGRANA is the leading sugar company in Central and Eastern Europe and a major producer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as bioethanol.


For queries, please contact:

Markus Simak, Public Relations
+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com

 

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.


09.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2194926

 
End of News EQS News Service

2194926  09.09.2025 CET/CEST

