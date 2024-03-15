EQS-News: All for One Group SE to pay a dividend of 1.45 euros // Guidance for financial year 2023/24 confirmed

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

All for One Group SE to pay a dividend of 1.45 euros // Guidance for financial year 2023/24 confirmed



15.03.2024 / 07:44 CET/CEST

All for One Group SE to pay a dividend of 1.45 euros // Guidance for financial year 2023/24 confirmed

Annual general meeting approves payment of an unchanged dividend of 1.45 euros per share, equivalent to a distribution quota of 64 percent

Widespread approval of all agenda items

Reorganisation completed – successful implementation of the growth strategy

Strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects and for enhancing digital competitive ability

Ranked first worldwide for SAP transformations using its CONVERSION/4 model powered by SNP’s Bluefield™

Filderstadt, 15 March 2024 – At the annual general meeting of All for One Group SE, the proposals submitted by the board were approved by a large majority of the shareholders of this leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions, products and services. In addition to formally approving the actions of the management and supervisory boards, the AGM also adopted a resolution approving the payment of a dividend of 1.45 euros per share for financial year 2022/23. This means the company will be paying out 7.1 million euros, equivalent to a distribution quota of 64 percent of the Group result, which once again confirms the stock as an attractive and dependable security.

»We are delighted to be able to allow our shareholders to participate in our successful standing in the SAP marketplace. Financial year 2022/23 marks the tenth consecutive year in which All for One has grown sales. It is also reaping the benefits of its strategic positioning and reorganisation last year. The core of our growth strategy focuses on SAP solutions where we still see considerable potential, particularly in respect of our recurring revenues«, explained Michael Zitz, Co-CEO of All for One Group.

Some 66% of the company’s share capital was represented at the annual general meeting. In addition to reporting on the financial year 2022/23, the management board also presented its growth strategy in detail. The latter centres around targeted focus on businesses in the midmarket, concerted efforts to translate technological progress into business advantages, and an in-depth understanding of business processes. All these efforts revolve around SAP’s cloud solutions with specific models for the midmarket that focus not just on production, but also encompass the issue of sustainability for which All for One offers its customers targeted products, services and solutions – an area where it is also making good progress itself. The Group has set itself goals to be achieved by 2028. They include reducing carbon emissions by 35 percent and raising the share of women in management by 8 percent. As a provider of IT services, a sufficiently qualified workforce is crucial for All for One. Accordingly, the Company is focusing on strengthening its efforts to retain and upskill its employees and to enhance its attractiveness as an employer.

Lars Landwehrkamp, Co-CEO of All for One Group SE: »Over the past years, All for One has reinvented and clearly positioned itself. We have a distinct growth strategy, two successful segments and CONVERSION/4 – our exclusive model for businesses moving towards a cloud-based SAP solution. The recognition of our Group as SAP CLOUD CHAMPION 2023 in Central and Eastern Europe is testament to this. I therefore extend my special thanks to all our highly motivated employees without whom this success would not have been possible.«

The 1st quarter of financial year 2023/24 confirmed the success of the new strategy, culminating in the Company being awarded the coveted »SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024« in the categories Cloud Delivery and Customer Value. SAP awards these accolades in recognition of the best-performing SAP partner in the relevant categories for their »outstanding contribution to the digital transformation of SAP users« in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region.

The Company expects organic growth to remain robust in financial year 2023/24. Sales are forecast to be between EUR 505 million and EUR 525 million (2022/23: EUR 488 million). Given its outstanding position in the SAP environment., All for One anticipates EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between EUR 32 million and EUR 36 million (2022/23: EUR 17.7 million). The mid-term outlook of robust organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a margin of between 7% and 8% for EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) was reaffirmed for financial year 2024/25.

»We expect All for One Group to benefit disproportionately from the growing market for IT consulting and services and to harvest the fruits of the implementation and development measures that were put in place last year. We see the enhanced awareness on the capital market and our pleasing share performance as confirmation of our strategy«, explained CFO Stefan Land.

