10.05.2024 12:02:17
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024
EQS-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024
Pullach, 10 May 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, published its quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2024 financial year today. Accordingly, consolidated operating revenue increased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. The Group contract portfolio remained stable compared to December 31, 2023, but increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell due to extraordinary write-offs for risk provisioning.
Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "With our ‘FAST LANE 27’ strategy, we have already returned to the growth path in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, we achieved a significant increase in operating revenue and therefore accelerated our growth trajectory. We are confident that we will continue to expand our operating business in the current financial year. Our goal for the end of the year is a contract portfolio of up to 150,000 contracts."
Business development in the first quarter of 2024
Consolidated revenue, which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, increased by 16.0% to EUR 175.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 151.3 million*). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 32.4% to EUR 103.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 78.4 million*). This development is due to the increase in leasing income – particularly in the Retail Leasing segment. Sales revenue* for lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles in Fleet Management fell by 1.6% and thus slightly to EUR 71.7 million (Q1 2023: EUR 72.9 million*). This was due in particular to a decline in sales prices.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly by 40.9% to EUR 70.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 50.2 million). Due to extraordinary depreciation on leased assets, earnings before taxes (EBT) fell to EUR –4.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 4.4 million).
Outlook for the 2024 financial year confirmed
The full quarterly statement as of 31 March 2024 is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group.
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full service and vehicle brokerage" in Allane SE's quarterly statement as at March 31, 2024.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
Contact:
