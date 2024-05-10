EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024



10.05.2024 / 12:02 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group grows significantly in the first quarter of 2024

Consolidated operating revenue grows by 32.4% to EUR 103.8 million

Group contract portfolio of 125,100 contracts 11.5% above the figure for Q1 2023

Forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 10 May 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, published its quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2024 financial year today. Accordingly, consolidated operating revenue increased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. The Group contract portfolio remained stable compared to December 31, 2023, but increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell due to extraordinary write-offs for risk provisioning.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "With our ‘FAST LANE 27’ strategy, we have already returned to the growth path in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, we achieved a significant increase in operating revenue and therefore accelerated our growth trajectory. We are confident that we will continue to expand our operating business in the current financial year. Our goal for the end of the year is a contract portfolio of up to 150,000 contracts."

Business development in the first quarter of 2024

At 125,100 contracts, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) remained at the level of 31 December 2023 (125,800 contracts), but increased significantly by 11.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (31 March 2023: 112,200).

Consolidated revenue, which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, increased by 16.0% to EUR 175.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 151.3 million*). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 32.4% to EUR 103.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 78.4 million*). This development is due to the increase in leasing income – particularly in the Retail Leasing segment. Sales revenue* for lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles in Fleet Management fell by 1.6% and thus slightly to EUR 71.7 million (Q1 2023: EUR 72.9 million*). This was due in particular to a decline in sales prices.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly by 40.9% to EUR 70.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 50.2 million). Due to extraordinary depreciation on leased assets, earnings before taxes (EBT) fell to EUR –4.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 4.4 million).

Outlook for the 2024 financial year confirmed

The Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast published in the 2023 Annual Report. Accordingly, the Allane Mobility Group expects a Group contract portfolio in the range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts for the 2024 financial year (2023: 125,800 contracts) and consilidated operating revenue of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million*). The company expects EBT to be in the high single-digit million-euro range (2023: EUR 12.6 million).

The full quarterly statement as of 31 March 2024 is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group.

* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full service and vehicle brokerage" in Allane SE's quarterly statement as at March 31, 2024.

----

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com