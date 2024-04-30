EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2023

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2023



Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2023

Group contract portfolio increases by 8.5% to 125,800 contracts

Consolidated operating revenue* grows by 13.9% year-on-year to EUR 342.7 million

Earnings before taxes of EUR 12.6 million in line with full year guidance

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.09 per share

Pullach, 30 April 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, published its Annual Report 2023 today. Accordingly, the company has grown both its Group contract portfolio and its consolidated operating revenue*. In the Group contract portfolio, Allane achieved an increase of 8.5% to 125,800 contracts compared to the previous year. As a result, consolidated operating revenue* rose by 13.9% to EUR 342.7 million. Due to further adjustments in the context of revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15, there is a deviation from the value published in the preliminary figures for some service components. This adjustment has no impact on earnings. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 12.6 million (previous year: EUR 12.8 million). For the 2024 financial year, Allane expects an increase in the Group contract portfolio to between 130,000 and 150,000 contracts, consolidated operating revenue* of between EUR 350 and 400 million and EBT in the high single-digit million-euro range.

Business development 2023

Overall, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad was up 8.5% on the previous year's figure at 125,800 contracts. Consolidated revenue, which includes consolidated operating revenue* and sales revenue**, increased by 8.4% to EUR 619.2 million. Consolidated operating revenue* (excluding sales revenue**) rose by 13.9% to EUR 342.7 million. Sales revenue** for lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles in Fleet Management increased by 2.4% to EUR 276.5 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose significantly by 19.4% to EUR 221.0 million in the 2023 financial year. However, earnings before taxes (EBT) were slightly below the previous year's level at EUR 12.6 million.



Dividend proposal

For the 2023 financial year, the Managing Board of Allane SE plans to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.09 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024. This amount corresponds to the dividend payment of the previous year (2022: EUR 0.09) and a payout ratio of around 21% of consolidated net income for the 2023 financial year. The dividend proposal aims to maintain a solid equity position in view of the expected further growth in assets in the coming years.



Outlook

For the 2024 financial year, the Allane Mobility Group expects a Group contract portfolio in the range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts (2023: 125,800 contracts) and consolidated operating sales* of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2023: EUR 412.9 million). The company expects EBT to be in the high single-digit million-euro range (2023: EUR 12.6 million).

The full forecast for the 2024 financial year can be found in Allane Mobility Group's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the company's website.



* In the 2023 financial year, there was an adjustment in revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 for some service components, meaning that Allane no longer recognizes the corresponding revenue in the role of the principal, i.e. on a gross basis, but in the role of the agent, i.e. on a net basis. This adjustment is reflected in the consolidated operating revenue. As a result of the adjustment, the previous year’s figure changed by EUR 84.4 million from EUR 385.4 million to EUR 301.0 million.

** In the 2023 financial year, there was also an adjustment in revenue recognition for sales revenue in accordance with IFRS 15. Allane no longer recognizes the corresponding sales revenue from the marketing of customer vehicles in the Fleet Management business unit in the role of the principal, i.e. on a gross basis, but in the role of the agent, i.e. on a net basis. As a result of the adjustment, the previous year’s figure changed by EUR 61.5 million from EUR 331.6 million to EUR 270.1 million.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.