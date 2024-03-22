EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group records growth in consolidated operating revenue and contract portfolio in 2023

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Allane Mobility Group records growth in consolidated operating revenue and contract portfolio in 2023



22.03.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group records growth in consolidated operating revenue and contract portfolio in 2023

Group contract portfolio increased by 8.6% to 125,800 contracts

Consolidated operating revenue* increased by 13.0% year-on-year to EUR 361.2 million

Earnings before taxes of EUR 12.6 million meet the full year guidance

Pullach, 22 March 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has grown both in the Group contract portfolio and in consolidated operating revenue* in the 2023 financial year – according to preliminary calculations – despite macroeconomic challenges. The Group contract portfolio increased by 8.6% year-on-year to 125,800 contracts, with the largest growth being generated in the Leasing business unit. As a result, consolidated operating revenue* rose by 13.0% to EUR 361.2 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) were in line with the forecast in the 2023 financial year and amounted to EUR 12.6 million (previous year: EUR 12.8 million).

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "Although the supply shortages were largely resolved in 2023, we were confronted with new macroeconomic challenges – such as a significant rise in interest rates. Despite the tense overall global situation, we achieved our guidance for 2023 and generated increases in both the contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue. We have therefore returned to the growth path. The successful development is in particular due to the cooperation with Hyundai, which began in 2022, and the cooperation with Kia in the Retail Leasing business field, which started in 2023. Based on this, we are confident about the 2024 financial year."

Business development

In the Retail Leasing business field, the contract portfolio as of 31 December 2023 increased by 23.7% year-on-year to 43,600 contracts. In the Fleet Leasing business field, the number of contracts was slightly higher than in the previous year at 33,700, an increase of 0.3%. The contract portfolio also increased in the Fleet Management business unit, rising by 3.1% to 48,500 contracts. Overall, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was up 8.6% on the previous year at 125,800 contracts.

According to preliminary calculations, consolidated operating revenue* (excluding sales revenue**) increased by 13.0% to EUR 361.2 million. Sales revenue** from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management increased by 2.4% to EUR 276.5 million. This development was mainly due to a slight increase in the volume of vehicles sold as a result of the continued high demand for used vehicles, with unit prices remaining almost constant compared to the previous year. Consolidated revenue, which includes consolidated operating revenue* and sales revenue**, therefore increased by 8.1% to EUR 637.7 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased significantly by 19.4% to EUR 221.0 million in the 2023 financial year. At EUR 12.6 million, earnings before taxes (EBT), however, were slightly below the previous year's level. This is mainly due to a lower financial result resulting from increased refinancing costs due to higher interest rates.

The Allane Mobility Group will announce the final and audited figures for the 2023 financial year and an outlook for the 2024 financial year with the publication of the Annual Report 2023 on 30 April 2024.

* In the 2023 financial year, there was an adjustment in revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 for some service components, meaning that Allane no longer recognizes the corresponding revenue in the role of the principal, i.e. on a gross basis, but in the role of the agent, i.e. on a net basis. This adjustment is reflected in the consolidated operating revenue. As a result of the adjustment, the previous year’s figure changed by EUR 65.8 million from EUR 385.4 million to EUR 319.6 million.

** In the 2023 financial year, there was also an adjustment in revenue recognition for sales revenue in accordance with IFRS 15. Allane no longer recognizes the corresponding sales revenue from the marketing of customer vehicles in the Fleet Management business unit in the role of the principal, i.e. on a gross basis, but in the role of the agent, i.e. on a net basis. As a result of the adjustment, the previous year’s figure changed by EUR 61.5 million from EUR 331.6 million to EUR 270.1 million.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 638 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.