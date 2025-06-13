EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group records growth in operating business in 2024

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Allane Mobility Group records growth in operating business in 2024

Consolidated operating revenue rises by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million

Group contract portfolio of 143,500 contracts 14.1% above the figure as of 31 December 2023

EBT declines to EUR –49.3 million due to unscheduled write-downs

Continued growth planned for 2025

Pullach, 13 June 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, grew in both its Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue in the 2024 financial year. The Group contract portfolio increased by 14.1% year-on-year to 143,500 contracts (31 December 2023: 125,800 contracts). The Captive Leasing business segment accounted for the largest share of this growth. As a result, consolidated operating revenue rose by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million). For the 2025 financial year, the company expects significant growth in its contract portfolio, consolidated operating revenue, and earnings before taxes.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “The strong growth in Captive Leasing shows that we have set the right course for the future with our strategic orientation. The expansion of our contract portfolio reflects the high relevance of our mobility solutions and forms the basis for further profitable growth. At the same time, we are working intensively to make our business model even more robust against market fluctuations – especially with regard to the development of vehicle residual values.”

Business development

As of 31 December 2024, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 143,500 contracts, up 14.1% on the previous year's reporting date (31 December 2023: 125,800 contracts).

Consolidated revenue rose by 20.7% year-on-year to EUR 747.3 million in the 2024 financial year (2023: EUR 619.2 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million). The main driver of this positive development was the increase in the contract portfolio, which led to higher leasing rate revenues in the Captive Leasing business segment. Sales revenue from lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles rose by 4.7% to EUR 289.7 million (2023: EUR 276.5 million). This development was primarily due to proceeds from the remarketing of third-party vehicles and a moderate increase in sales volume compared with the previous year. Average unit prices remained largely stable compared with the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 45.7% to EUR 322.0 million in the 2024 financial year (2023: EUR 221.0 million). By contrast, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) declined to EUR –49.3 million (2023: EUR 12.6 million). The decline is primarily attributable to unscheduled write-downs in connection with declining residual values of electric vehicles.

Positive outlook for the 2025 financial year

The Allane Mobility Group expects growth across all key figures for the 2025 financial year. The contract portfolio is projected to range between 150,000 to 170,000 contracts (2024: 143,500 contracts), while consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million (2024: EUR 412.9 million). For EBT, the company anticipates a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2024: EUR –49.3 million).

The full forecast for the 2025 financial year is included in the Allane Mobility Group's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the company's website.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way



Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



www.allane-mobility-group.com