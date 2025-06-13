EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group records growth in operating business in 2024

Allane Aktie
Allane Mobility Group records growth in operating business in 2024
Pullach, 13 June 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, grew in both its Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue in the 2024 financial year. The Group contract portfolio increased by 14.1% year-on-year to 143,500 contracts (31 December 2023: 125,800 contracts). The Captive Leasing business segment accounted for the largest share of this growth. As a result, consolidated operating revenue rose by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million). For the 2025 financial year, the company expects significant growth in its contract portfolio, consolidated operating revenue, and earnings before taxes.
Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “The strong growth in Captive Leasing shows that we have set the right course for the future with our strategic orientation. The expansion of our contract portfolio reflects the high relevance of our mobility solutions and forms the basis for further profitable growth. At the same time, we are working intensively to make our business model even more robust against market fluctuations – especially with regard to the development of vehicle residual values.”
Business development
Consolidated revenue rose by 20.7% year-on-year to EUR 747.3 million in the 2024 financial year (2023: EUR 619.2 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million). The main driver of this positive development was the increase in the contract portfolio, which led to higher leasing rate revenues in the Captive Leasing business segment. Sales revenue from lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles rose by 4.7% to EUR 289.7 million (2023: EUR 276.5 million). This development was primarily due to proceeds from the remarketing of third-party vehicles and a moderate increase in sales volume compared with the previous year. Average unit prices remained largely stable compared with the previous year.
Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 45.7% to EUR 322.0 million in the 2024 financial year (2023: EUR 221.0 million). By contrast, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) declined to EUR –49.3 million (2023: EUR 12.6 million). The decline is primarily attributable to unscheduled write-downs in connection with declining residual values of electric vehicles.
Positive outlook for the 2025 financial year
The full forecast for the 2025 financial year is included in the Allane Mobility Group's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the company's website.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way
Contact:
