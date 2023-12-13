EQS-News: Allgeier SE: Allgeier clarifies

|
Munich, December 13, 2023 - On the occasion of the reports about the cyber attack on the Uhingen-based automotive supplier Allgaier-Werke, we would like to point out and clarify that Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) and its subsidiaries are not connected with this company. This is merely a coincidental similarity of the company name.
Allgeier SE is one of Germany’s leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking software and IT services projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ more than 3,600 salaried staff at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Czechia, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2022, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 480 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2023, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allgeier
|20,85
|0,00%
