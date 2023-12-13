EQS-News: Allgeier SE: Allgeier clarifies

EQS-News: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Statement

Munich, December 13, 2023 - On the occasion of the reports about the cyber attack on the Uhingen-based automotive supplier Allgaier-Werke, we would like to point out and clarify that Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) and its subsidiaries are not connected with this company. This is merely a coincidental similarity of the company name.



