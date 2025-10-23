Allgeier Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier sells IT managed services business and focuses on its core business of software solutions for the digitalization of business and public administration processes
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Munich, October 24, 2025 – Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) announces that its subsidiary Allgeier Public SE, Munich, has today concluded agreements with private equity investor Synova for the sale of Allgeier IT Services GmbH. The closing of the transaction will take place in the coming weeks. The disposed IT managed services business of Allgeier IT Services GmbH has a revenue volume of around EUR 50 million and focuses on the provision of managed services to medium-sized customers. The company is valued in the upper double-digit million euro range.
For the Allgeier Group, the sale of its IT managed services business following the sale of its personnel services business in 2024 represents another milestone in its strategic focus. This will enable the Allgeier Group to focus even more on the design, development, and support of complex software solutions and AI-based platform technologies for the digitalization of business and public administration processes in its core business.
