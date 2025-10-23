EQS-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier sells IT managed services business and focuses on its core business of software solutions for the digitalization of business and public administration processes

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier sells IT managed services business and focuses on its core business of software solutions for the digitalization of business and public administration processes



Munich, October 24, 2025 – Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) announces that its subsidiary Allgeier Public SE, Munich, has today concluded agreements with private equity investor Synova for the sale of Allgeier IT Services GmbH. The closing of the transaction will take place in the coming weeks. The disposed IT managed services business of Allgeier IT Services GmbH has a revenue volume of around EUR 50 million and focuses on the provision of managed services to medium-sized customers. The company is valued in the upper double-digit million euro range.

For the Allgeier Group, the sale of its IT managed services business following the sale of its personnel services business in 2024 represents another milestone in its strategic focus. This will enable the Allgeier Group to focus even more on the design, development, and support of complex software solutions and AI-based platform technologies for the digitalization of business and public administration processes in its core business.



Contact:



Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier is a technology company for digital transformation. The Allgeier Group companies support more than 2,500 customers in Germany and abroad with comprehensive software and IT services for the challenges of digital change, and the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and platforms to high-end software development, consulting, and design of digitalization solutions to long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. In the two Group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, more than 3,100 employees work at a total of 48 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czechia and the Netherlands as well as in India, Vietnam, the USA and Canada. In the 2024 fiscal year, the Allgeier Group generated sales of EUR 403 million in continuing operations according to preliminary figures. According to the Lünendonk® list for 2025, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany and ranks first on the Lünendonk® list for 2025 of “Leading medium-sized IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany”. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com