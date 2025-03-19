EQS-News: Alpha Modus: Helping Set IP Leadership Standards And Usher In A New Era Of Innovation In Retail AI

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

Alpha Modus: Helping Set IP Leadership Standards And Usher In A New Era Of Innovation In Retail AI



By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Artificial Intelligence is transforming the retail landscape, enabling retailers, marketers and brands to personalize the experience for consumers, boost engagement and optimize in-store experiences. In this era of online and mobile shopping retailers need an edge, and AI is providing that.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), the technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions, has been an innovator in this evolution, developing AI-driven retail technologies designed to transform the experience for everyone involved. The company uses sensors and AI to capture consumers’ sentiments and impressions in the moments when they are first interacting with a product. To achieve that effectively, Alpha Modus is building new technology from digital signage to smart inventory management systems. It's deploying kiosks and targeted digital ads to make the shopping experience better for everyone.

But the company has also seen its share of challenges. It has had to defend its intellectual property in patent infringement lawsuits that are ongoing today. Alpha Modus says the cases reflect the company’s commitment to protecting its technology and securing rightful recognition of its innovations. The first of these cases is set for trial in November 2025.

First Of More Settlements To Come?

Its defense just got stronger with a patent settlement with Shelf Nine and its parent company, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies. Not only have Shelf Nine and VSBLTY agreed to put litigation behind them – validating Alpha Modus’ technology claims – but they are embarking on a planned strategic partnership.

“In an industry where technological advancement often outpaces legal frameworks, it is crucial that companies assert their IP rights to ensure that their innovations are recognized and leveraged to propel the industry forward,” says William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Beyond the immediate benefits of this settlement, it also sets a powerful legal precedent that strengthens Alpha Modus’ position in its ongoing lawsuits against other major retailers and digital signage networks. By securing this agreement, Alpha Modus has demonstrated that its patents are enforceable and valuable—making it increasingly difficult for other defendants to dismiss or undermine its claims.”

While it’s the first settlement in Alpha Modus’ patent infringement suits, the company is hoping it isn’t the last. It has patent infringement claims against Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Wakefern Food Corp. and Brookshire Grocery Co., among others. In the case of Walgreens, which Alpha Modus alleges willfully infringed on its patented AI-driven retail technology which enhances in-store shopping through data-driven insights, interactive advertising and consumer engagement tools, the company is seeking $500 million in damages. Alpha Modus says Walgreens’s deployment of Cooler Screens digital smart screens in its stores mirrors the innovations protected under its patents, necessitating this legal action.

The settlement with VSBLTY gives Alpha Modus more confidence in pursuing further legal actions and puts potential patent infringers on notice, the company says. It also reinforces its commitment to protecting its proprietary technology and its investors.

“The irony of this partnership is not lost on us—what started as a lawsuit has evolved into one of the most valuable alliances for both organizations,” said Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies. “While the circumstances of our initial engagement were far from ideal, the outcome is undeniably positive. We now have the opportunity to compete in an industry dominated by giants, backed by a portfolio of patented IP from Alpha Modus and VSBLTY. Our combined vision and execution capabilities are impressive, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Game-Changing Partnership

While the settlement in and of itself is good news for Alpha Modus and its shareholders, the proposed strategic partnership with VSBLTY, the maker of digital displays, may prove to be game-changing. As part of the deal VSBLTY will integrate Alpha Modus' proprietary technology into its data analytics software. Alpha Modus says that will enable smarter, more efficient and more engaging retail environments.

“This partnership underscores a fundamental truth: innovation thrives when protected and respected,” said Alessi. “Alpha Modus is not just protecting its patents—it is shaping the future of retail AI. The fact that leading retailers and digital signage networks have integrated technologies resembling those developed by Alpha Modus demonstrates the value of our intellectual property. However, innovation without protection leads to dilution, and Alpha Modus remains committed to enforcing its IP rights where necessary.”

With its technology validated, its IP portfolio strengthened and a game-changing partnership in the works, Alpha Modus says its positioned for growth. “As the investment community takes note of this progress, one thing is certain: Alpha Modus is not just a player in the retail AI space—it is a pioneer defining its future,” says Alessi.

