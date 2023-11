EQS-News: Amadeus FiRe AG retracts own shares

EQS-News: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Amadeus FiRe AG retracts own shares



09.11.2023

Frankfurt/Main, 8 November 2023: By resolution of the Annual General Meeting from 27 May 2021, Amadeus FiRe AG was authorized to buy back its own shares. In addition, the Management Board was authorized to redeem the shares acquired on the basis of this authorization with the approval of the Supervisory Board, without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting. In October 2023, the company acquired a total of 285,903 treasury shares as part of a public share buyback offer.



On November 6, 2023, the Management Board passed a resolution to reduce the company's share capital by € 285,903 from € 5,718,060 to € 5,432,157 by redeeming 285,903 no-par value bearer shares. The Supervisory Board also approved the measure on November 7, 2023. This reduces the number of no-par value bearer shares by 5% to 5,432,157.



Further information on the share buyback can be found at https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations.



Amadeus FiRe AG

Jan Hendrik Wessling Investor Relations

Phone +49 (69) 96 876-180

Investor-Relations@amadeus-fire.de

