EQS-News: ANNOUNCEMENT

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

December 20th, 2023: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (“ACAG” or the “Group") announces that Mr. Panagiotis Spyropoulos, having completed 13 years of leading the Group and in accordance to the succession plan, will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer by the end of the first half of 2024. Following a relevant proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Supervisory Board has decided that Mr. Emmanouil Kontos, currently serving as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, will be appointed as the next Group Chief Executive Officer, effective latest July 1st, 2024.

Mr. Emmanouil Kontos was born in Australia in 1971. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He has over 25 years of experience across Europe, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia markets, as an international leader in CFO and Managing Director roles. The companies he has been working with include Colgate Palmolive, General Mills Inc., Coca-Cola Hellenic and Korres Natural Products. He joined the Group in 2018.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security. The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,500 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

Contact person: Mr. Dimitrios Tzelepis, Executive Director, Capital Markets, M&A and IR

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

Symbol: ACAG

ISIN: AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market