EQS-News: AppSwarm Announces Ambitious 2026 Growth Roadmap Focused on Team Expansion, New Entertainment Apps, and Accelerated Marketing

TULSA, OK - December 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) has announced a comprehensive strategic roadmap for 2026, emphasizing significant team expansion, the rollout of new entertainment applications, and intensified marketing efforts. The company aims to enhance its internal capabilities, rapidly expand its mobile app and game portfolio, and launch a major marketing initiative to fuel growth. More news on team growth and marketing initiatives will be released in the weeks to come. Key Priorities and Initiatives Industry Leadership: AppSwarm is in active discussions with an industry veteran to spearhead the development and strategic marketing of its expanding suite of apps and teams.

AppSwarm is in active discussions with an industry veteran to spearhead the development and strategic marketing of its expanding suite of apps and teams. Team Expansion: Plans include increasing both development and marketing staff to support the company's accelerated growth trajectory.

Plans include increasing both development and marketing staff to support the company's accelerated growth trajectory. Product Development and Acquisition: The company intends to develop or acquire between five and ten new entertainment apps and casual games. Each title will have a development or acquisition budget ranging from $750 to $10,000 and will be fully monetized via in-app purchases and utilizing platforms such as Google Ad Mob to earn revenue by displaying ads within AppSwarm gaming applications. All new apps are scheduled for simultaneous release on both iOS and Android platforms.

The company intends to develop or acquire between five and ten new entertainment apps and casual games. Each title will have a development or acquisition budget ranging from $750 to $10,000 and will be fully monetized via in-app purchases and utilizing platforms such as Google Ad Mob to earn revenue by displaying ads within AppSwarm gaming applications. All new apps are scheduled for simultaneous release on both iOS and Android platforms. Marketing Strategy: AppSwarm will launch an aggressive multi-channel marketing, viral, and social media campaign to drive user acquisition across its expanded portfolio of products.

AppSwarm will launch an aggressive multi-channel marketing, viral, and social media campaign to drive user acquisition across its expanded portfolio of products. Leadership Evaluation: The executive team, including positions such as CEO, COO, and CTO, will be assessed for potential enhancements to better position the company for its next phase of growth. Leadership Commitment Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm, stated, “This roadmap reflects our clear commitment to building a larger and stronger AppSwarm in 2026. By combining organic development, strategic app acquisitions, experienced leadership, and focused marketing, we are positioning the Company to scale its entire portfolio significantly.” Contact:

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

