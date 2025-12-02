EQS-News: AppSwarm Announces Ambitious 2026 Growth Roadmap Focused on Team Expansion, New Entertainment Apps, and Accelerated Marketing

AppSwarm Aktie
TULSA, OK - December 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) has announced a comprehensive strategic roadmap for 2026, emphasizing significant team expansion, the rollout of new entertainment applications, and intensified marketing efforts. The company aims to enhance its internal capabilities, rapidly expand its mobile app and game portfolio, and launch a major marketing initiative to fuel growth. More news on team growth and marketing initiatives will be released in the weeks to come.
Key Priorities and Initiatives
Leadership Commitment
Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm, stated, “This roadmap reflects our clear commitment to building a larger and stronger AppSwarm in 2026. By combining organic development, strategic app acquisitions, experienced leadership, and focused marketing, we are positioning the Company to scale its entire portfolio significantly.”
About APPSWARM
AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/
Forward-Looking Statements:
“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.
