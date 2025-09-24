AppSwarm Aktie

AppSwarm für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1402R / ISIN: US03834T1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.09.2025 14:34:01

EQS-News: AppSwarm Announces the Launch of the Travel Safe Guide App

EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
AppSwarm Announces the Launch of the Travel Safe Guide App

24.09.2025 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - September 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Travel Safe Guide application (https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105).

The Travel Safe Guide is an innovative mobile app designed to empower travelers to plan smart, travel safe, and stay prepared anywhere in the world. Whether embarking on a vacation, studying abroad, or traveling for business, Travel Safe Guide provides essential tools and information to explore destinations with confidence and peace of mind. The Travel Safe Guide app delivers a comprehensive set of features to enhance every journey:

  • Destination Insights: Enter your travel destination and instantly access critical, tailored information.
  • Safety Alarms: Quick-access emergency alarms to ensure safety is always at your fingertips.
  • Travel Checklist: Plan smart with customizable checklists to never miss essential items.
  • Local Laws & Guidelines: Stay informed about cultural and legal rules to navigate destinations confidently and avoid surprises.

“With Travel Safe Guide, AppSwarm is redefining how travelers prepare and stay secure, making every journey more confident and enjoyable,” said Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm. “This app is a must-have companion for exploring the world safely.”

Available now on iOS, Travel Safe Guide is the ultimate tool for travelers seeking a secure and seamless experience. Download the app today and start your journey prepared. https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: 
AppSwarm, Corp.
918-706-5497
info@app-swarm.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AppSwarm Inc.
United States
ISIN: US03834T1025
EQS News ID: 2203254

 
End of News EQS News Service

2203254  24.09.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppSwarm Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AppSwarm Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AppSwarm Inc 0,00 0,00% AppSwarm Inc