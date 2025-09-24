EQS-News: AppSwarm Announces the Launch of the Travel Safe Guide App

EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - September 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Travel Safe Guide application (https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105).

The Travel Safe Guide is an innovative mobile app designed to empower travelers to plan smart, travel safe, and stay prepared anywhere in the world. Whether embarking on a vacation, studying abroad, or traveling for business, Travel Safe Guide provides essential tools and information to explore destinations with confidence and peace of mind. The Travel Safe Guide app delivers a comprehensive set of features to enhance every journey:

Destination Insights: Enter your travel destination and instantly access critical, tailored information.

Safety Alarms: Quick-access emergency alarms to ensure safety is always at your fingertips.

Travel Checklist: Plan smart with customizable checklists to never miss essential items.

Local Laws & Guidelines: Stay informed about cultural and legal rules to navigate destinations confidently and avoid surprises.

“With Travel Safe Guide, AppSwarm is redefining how travelers prepare and stay secure, making every journey more confident and enjoyable,” said Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm. “This app is a must-have companion for exploring the world safely.”

Available now on iOS, Travel Safe Guide is the ultimate tool for travelers seeking a secure and seamless experience. Download the app today and start your journey prepared. https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

